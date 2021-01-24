CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0339 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $13,714.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00120740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011025 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,044,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,044,401 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

