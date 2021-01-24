CWV Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $11,152.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.