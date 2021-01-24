CyberMusic (CYMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. CyberMusic has a market cap of $10,363.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMusic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00062581 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004020 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003791 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003196 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberMusic Profile

CyberMusic is a token. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 tokens. CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io . CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMusic Token Trading

