DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $4,846.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00836234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.33 or 0.04554118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017996 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

