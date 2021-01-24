Dai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $352.82 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Dai has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $352.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,538,578,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,538,578,090 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

