Dai Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $319.41 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,513,608,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,608,396 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

