Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDAIF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.