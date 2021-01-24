Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on DDAIF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
Daimler stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.