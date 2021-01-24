DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $39,370.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.01363805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00549297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002475 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.