DAOstack Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,609.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $83,609.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,936.13 or 1.00052229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00025644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.