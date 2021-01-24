Darwinia Commitment Token Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $2.64 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can now be bought for about $123.70 or 0.00389180 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 69,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,610 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

