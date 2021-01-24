DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $161,281.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATA has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DTA is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

