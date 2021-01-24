DATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DATA has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $108,447.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.