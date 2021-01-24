Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

