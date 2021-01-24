Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Datamine has a total market cap of $383,057.55 and approximately $16,395.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063044 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003813 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003219 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,713 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

