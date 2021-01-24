Datum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92,973.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Datum has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $659,153.06 and approximately $92,973.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

