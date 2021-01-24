Datum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81,619.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 12% against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $722,269.26 and approximately $81,619.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

