DAV Coin (DAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,805.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $428,882.00 and $12,805.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00428242 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,516.03 or 1.00230717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00025885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

