Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $222,609.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $222,609.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00056267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00130366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00072549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,207,908 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

