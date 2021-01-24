DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $564,239.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00076618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039305 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars.

