DecentBet (DBET) Trading 283% Higher Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 264.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. DecentBet has a market cap of $469,583.72 and approximately $831.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 283% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.