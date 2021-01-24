Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $310,326.90

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $310,326.90 and approximately $3,248.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

