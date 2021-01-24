DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135,838.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 3% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $135,838.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

