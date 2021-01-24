DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $336,596.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00024148 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,409,408 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.