DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $4.24 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $405,506.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00013070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039630 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.