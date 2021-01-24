DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00015065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

