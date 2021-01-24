Delphy (DPY) Price Down 9% This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Delphy has a total market cap of $283,482.12 and $24,349.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.77 or 0.04578319 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.