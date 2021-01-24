Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $25.63 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dent has a market cap of $25.63 million and $1.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

