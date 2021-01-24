Dentacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $113,458.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $113,458.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

DCN is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.