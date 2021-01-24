Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.03 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $193,064.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,955.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.13 or 0.04339534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00441278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.01374512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00533241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00420874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,758 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

