Dero (DERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $149,477.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Dero has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $6.63 million and $149,477.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,316.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.98 or 0.04093841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00428711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.01343903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00538784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00428604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00275114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,324,580 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

