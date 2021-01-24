Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Reaches $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

