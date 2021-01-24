DeVault Reaches Market Capitalization of $867,884.85 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DeVault has a total market cap of $867,884.85 and approximately $11,817.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007675 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 383,721,171 coins and its circulating supply is 362,946,501 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

