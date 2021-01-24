Devery Market Capitalization Tops $162,561.87 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $162,561.87 and $7,758.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

