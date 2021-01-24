DEX (DEX) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $122,382.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

