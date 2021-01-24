DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.14

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $13.21 million and $316,932.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00130480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00293503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00071838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039517 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

