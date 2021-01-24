DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116.92 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $1,824.35 or 0.05710827 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and approximately $116.92 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

DFI.Money Token Trading

DFI.Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

