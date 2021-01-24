DIA Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $59.18 million and approximately $47.57 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

