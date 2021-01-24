Diamond (DMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,474.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003965 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001124 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00081963 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,565,815 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.