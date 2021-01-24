Diamond Platform Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00006249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $3.40 million and $2,469.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

