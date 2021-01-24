Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head to Head Comparison

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diana Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -78.81% -5.63% -2.81% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $220.73 million 1.00 -$10.53 million $0.06 40.17 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.16 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diana Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diana Shipping and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 3 0 0 2.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $1.78, indicating a potential downside of 26.00%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Diana Shipping on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

