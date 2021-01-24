Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $23,795,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.