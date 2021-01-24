DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $592,035.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $592,035.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00333255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.59 or 0.01558011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

