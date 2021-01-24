Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Hits $83,415.49

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 59.7% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $83,415.49 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.21 or 0.04107165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00430327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.01352203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00539586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00430623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00275230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,876,706 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

