DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $8,140.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00430543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,415,685 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,527,380 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.