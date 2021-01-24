DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,588.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $5,588.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00421081 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,485,885 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,588,230 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

