Digitex City (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

