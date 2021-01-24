Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

