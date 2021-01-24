Digix Gold Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $100,968.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $52.54 or 0.00165838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $100,968.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.