DigixDAO Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $255.14 or 0.00812292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 8% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $31.46 million and $129,957.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00827512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.95 or 0.04463406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018153 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,299 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.