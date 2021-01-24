Dimecoin Price Up 79.4% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $132.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars.

